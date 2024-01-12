Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Shares Up 12.9%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 46,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 34,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Up 12.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 22.64 and a current ratio of 44.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.90.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

