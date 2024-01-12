VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

VAT Group Trading Down 3.9 %

VACNY traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $45.99. 252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Get VAT Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VACNY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on VAT Group in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

About VAT Group

(Get Free Report)

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in Valves and Global Service segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.