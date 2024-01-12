Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Short Interest Update

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Acquisition Co. II

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,520,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 298,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at $12,202,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,085,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 205,440 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 397.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 629,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 502,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 16.1% during the first quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 86,980 shares during the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

Shares of VAQC stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

About Vector Acquisition Co. II

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

