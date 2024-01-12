Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.790-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $608.0 million-$622.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.7 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $9.43 on Friday. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Veradigm by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 1.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

