Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $260.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $270.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $234.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.73. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.