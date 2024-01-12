Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.25

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $49.45, with a volume of 410189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 299.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.