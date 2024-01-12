VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0558 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UITB opened at $46.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 347,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 199,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 51,348 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

