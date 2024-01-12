VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0222 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30.

Get VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.