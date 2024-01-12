Victoryshares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on January 16th

Victoryshares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0115 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Victoryshares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. Victoryshares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Get Victoryshares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Victoryshares Free Cash Flow ETF stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Victoryshares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Victoryshares Free Cash Flow ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Victoryshares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.