VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Announces Dividend of $0.00

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0024 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.69 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 434.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 74,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

