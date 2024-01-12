VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2046 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $65.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after acquiring an additional 140,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 136,603 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 87,896 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.