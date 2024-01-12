VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CDC opened at $56.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,121.04 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $65.93.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $358,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.