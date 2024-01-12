VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on January 16th

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1138 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USVM opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.34. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $74.55. The company has a market capitalization of $230.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
