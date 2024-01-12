VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on January 16th

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1138 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USVM opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.34. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $74.55. The company has a market capitalization of $230.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Get VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.