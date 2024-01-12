VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on January 16th

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0204 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.63. The firm has a market cap of $170.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 546.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,015,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

