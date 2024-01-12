Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the December 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vinci Price Performance

Shares of VCISY stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $31.79. 72,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vinci has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88.

Vinci Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.2781 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses worldwide. Its Concessions segment designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructures and public equipment under public-private partnerships. The company's Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy concession assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

