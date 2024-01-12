Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Short Interest Down 41.5% in December

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,439,600 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 5,880,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,198.0 days.

Vinda International Price Performance

Shares of Vinda International stock remained flat at $2.90 on Friday. Vinda International has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.

Get Vinda International alerts:

About Vinda International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Household Paper Products and Personal Care Products. The company offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, Vinda Professional, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.