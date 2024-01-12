Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Short Interest Down 41.5% in December

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,439,600 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 5,880,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,198.0 days.
Vinda International Price Performance
Shares of Vinda International stock remained flat at $2.90 on Friday. Vinda International has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.
About Vinda International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vinda International
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 20% upside for JPMorgan Chase stock? Here’s how
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.