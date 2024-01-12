Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at KeyCorp

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.05.

Get Visa alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE V opened at $264.03 on Monday. Visa has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $266.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.27. The stock has a market cap of $484.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.