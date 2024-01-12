Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the December 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Visium Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VISM traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 70,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,009. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Visium Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.64.
About Visium Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visium Technologies
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 20% upside for JPMorgan Chase stock? Here’s how
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
Receive News & Ratings for Visium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.