Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vitalhub Price Performance

OTCMKTS VHIBF remained flat at C$3.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.31. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$1.86 and a 52-week high of C$3.25.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

