Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vitalhub Price Performance
OTCMKTS VHIBF remained flat at C$3.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.31. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$1.86 and a 52-week high of C$3.25.
About Vitalhub
