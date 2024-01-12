VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) PT Raised to $9.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $7.46 on Monday. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,626,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,849,000 after acquiring an additional 740,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 659,827 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 525,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,300,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

