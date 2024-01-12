Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.42

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.42 and last traded at $35.01, with a volume of 54337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VNT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Vontier Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,477,000 after purchasing an additional 264,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 25.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,188 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

