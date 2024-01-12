Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $236.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $235.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

NYSE:VMC opened at $224.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.61.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

