W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Hits New 1-Year High at $844.52

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $844.52 and last traded at $836.14, with a volume of 7862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $837.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWW

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $808.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $753.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.