Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47,567 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $65,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 612.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $304.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $346.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waters

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.