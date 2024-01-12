Wedbush Increases Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $60.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $39.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,664,316.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $165,197.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,506.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at $50,664,316.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,487 shares of company stock worth $1,936,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,498 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,606 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,164,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,206,000 after purchasing an additional 852,331 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

