Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.70. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $202.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.32. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,319 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,492. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

