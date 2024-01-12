Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $141.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $98.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ENPH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC cut shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.77.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $114.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $260.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.56.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 501,385 shares during the period. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

