Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Welltower by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,518,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,477,000 after acquiring an additional 726,212 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $89.98 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 187.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

