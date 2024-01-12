Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $137.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a positive rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.67.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WAB

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $126.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $91.89 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.