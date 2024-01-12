William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, RTT News reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of BRNS opened at $3.32 on Monday. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $128.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.51.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.25. Barinthus Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.18% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel T cell immunotherapeutics to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. It is advancing a pipeline of product candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate designed as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic HBV infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate for persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV); VTP-1000, an autoimmune candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-TI platform to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate designed to treat recurrent prostate cancer; and VTP-1100, a preclinical cancer candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-CI platform to treat patients with HPV-related cancer.

