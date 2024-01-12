William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, RTT News reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRNS
Barinthus Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.25. Barinthus Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.18% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel T cell immunotherapeutics to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. It is advancing a pipeline of product candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate designed as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic HBV infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate for persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV); VTP-1000, an autoimmune candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-TI platform to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate designed to treat recurrent prostate cancer; and VTP-1100, a preclinical cancer candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-CI platform to treat patients with HPV-related cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barinthus Biotherapeutics
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.