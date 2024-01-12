WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.3 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,063,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,427,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,841,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,523,000 after purchasing an additional 692,784 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

