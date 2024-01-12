Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.29

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 3538634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd.

Get Wipro alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wipro

Wipro Stock Up 16.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 124,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,705,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Wipro by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 445,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 116,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Wipro by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 100,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 63,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.