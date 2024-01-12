WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.37

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.37 and last traded at $42.22, with a volume of 179179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 92,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 565,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,578,000 after purchasing an additional 161,238 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,665,000.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

