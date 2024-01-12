Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,595 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $600,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,596 shares of company stock worth $72,541,189. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.31.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $278.97 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.74 and a 12-month high of $279.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,162.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.22.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

