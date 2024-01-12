Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $281.81

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $281.81 and last traded at $279.21, with a volume of 169470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.31.

Workday Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.22.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,596 shares of company stock valued at $72,541,189. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,080,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after buying an additional 1,000,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

