XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $100.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.34. 112,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,342. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.84.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 66.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

