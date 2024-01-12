Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires 2,308 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in N-able were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in N-able by 19.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the second quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 22.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NABL opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.78 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 5.14%. N-able’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

NABL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

