Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Paylocity by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 18.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.65.

Paylocity Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $152.47 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $235.00. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.67.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

