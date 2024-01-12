Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $73,000 in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Portillo’s by 39.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Portillo’s by 205.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $27,295.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portillo’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTLO

Portillo’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. Portillo’s Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $24.41.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $166.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Portillo’s

(Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.