Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 50 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $1,074,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Raymond James dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMO opened at $545.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $500.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

