Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 800 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:AGR opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $44.77. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

