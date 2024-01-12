Y.D. More Investments Ltd Trims Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. State of Wyoming grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $202.92 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.56.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

