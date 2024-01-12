Y.D. More Investments Ltd Trims Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in WEX were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $47,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEX opened at $198.24 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.54.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.54.

In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

