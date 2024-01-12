Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Update

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the December 15th total of 279,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yoshitsu by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yoshitsu stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Yoshitsu has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

