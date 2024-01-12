Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR opened at $30.04 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 116.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 106.5% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 106,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,493.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 419,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 403,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 23.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

