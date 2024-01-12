Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of STERIS in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $8.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STE. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

Shares of STE opened at $222.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

