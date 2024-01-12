Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $7.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $173.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.91. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $191.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,552,000 after acquiring an additional 136,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,574,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.