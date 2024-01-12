ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $13.72

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $15.00. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 7,095,913 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after buying an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after buying an additional 935,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,787,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 35.9% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,691,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,342,000 after buying an additional 710,463 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

