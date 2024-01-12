Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.83.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,696. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $85.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $671,022.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,847 shares of company stock worth $7,230,010. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after acquiring an additional 226,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after acquiring an additional 581,711 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.