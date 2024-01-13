105,663 Shares in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Acquired by Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,663 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Magic Software Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 69,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,382. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $472.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $129.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

